Demolition planned at heritage CBD synagogue

by Thomas Morgan
13th Feb 2020 4:39 PM
PARTS of a historic synagogue that has stood for 135 years could be demolished under a proposal receiving public feedback.

Plans submitted to Brisbane City Council show the rear hall of The Brisbane Synagogue at 98 Margaret St in the City will be removed.

Stairs and other more recent additions would also be removed.

The parts, built between 1955 and 1990, would be replaced by grass.

Floor plans show the proposal for demolition of the 1955-era hall at the rear of the heritage building. Picture: BVN/Urbis/PD Online.
"The 1855 synagogue will remain, and structures with heritage significance will not be removed," the application to Brisbane City Council said.

"The 1955 rear hall is not a significant element of the place."

A historic photo of the Brisbane Synagogue taken in the early 20th Century. Picture: State Library of Queensland/PD Online
Owing to the demolition around a heritage-listed building, the application was assessed as being impact-level, which requires a period of public consultation.

A heritage impact statement conducted by an external company assessed that the plan posed no threat to the 1885 structure.

The Brisbane Synagogue has sat on Margaret St for 135 years. Picture: Google.
