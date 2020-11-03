Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Artists impression of the new proposed childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton
Artists impression of the new proposed childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton
Business

Demolition plans at Stockland for new childcare centre

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE OLD Colonial Mart at Stockland Rockhampton has been proposed to be demolished to make way for a childcare centre.

Green Leaves Early Learning has lodged plans to build a childcare centre at the Victoria Place site.

The development includes spaces for a new carpark.
The development includes spaces for a new carpark.

The centre would cater for up to 100 children and 18 staff.

The company has 40 childcare centres across the country, including sites in Gladstone and Mackay.

To make way for the centre, the Colonial Mart building, which comprises of six retail spaces, would be demolished.

South and north elevations of the proposed centre.
South and north elevations of the proposed centre.

The building has most recently housed Rocky Reef Seafood and over the years had a bottle shop, clothing stores, retail shops and a sewing store.

The development report, submitted by Sinclair Planning, says the building has not been fully tenanted for “for a substantial period of time and that has become out of step with contemporary building standards”.

Site plan of the centre.
Site plan of the centre.

The proposed childcare centre will have an 822 sq m gross floor area, including the main building and outdoor store and two outdoor play areas in a combined 785 sq m space.

Access to and from the centre would be via the shopping centre’s internal route.

Renders showing west and east elevations of the proposed childcare centre.
Renders showing west and east elevations of the proposed childcare centre.

The proposed building is of contemporary design with a masonry fence on High St and part of the Victoria Pl frontage.

The proposed development will be a low-rise building, complementing the major shopping centre development behind.

The application is now being assessed by Rockhampton Regional Council officers.

childcare centre green leaves early learning new childcare centre stockland rockhampton tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Need help picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup?

        Premium Content Need help picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup?

        Horses Racing identities share their top four fancies for Tuesday’s big race.

        Stolen vehicle involved in multiple hit and runs

        Premium Content Stolen vehicle involved in multiple hit and runs

        Breaking Multiple cars have been damaged after being rear-ended by a vehicle believed to be...

        ‘Cowardly’ attacker escapes jail due to brother’s sentence

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly’ attacker escapes jail due to brother’s sentence

        News Namuka Dowling and his brother Lenakel have now both been punished for their roles...

        UPDATE: Woman hospitalised following North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman hospitalised following North Rocky crash

        Breaking It is understood the woman suffered possible spinal injuries in the peak-hour...