Demolition plans at Stockland for new childcare centre

Artists impression of the new proposed childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton

THE OLD Colonial Mart at Stockland Rockhampton has been proposed to be demolished to make way for a childcare centre.

Green Leaves Early Learning has lodged plans to build a childcare centre at the Victoria Place site.

The development includes spaces for a new carpark.

The centre would cater for up to 100 children and 18 staff.

The company has 40 childcare centres across the country, including sites in Gladstone and Mackay.

To make way for the centre, the Colonial Mart building, which comprises of six retail spaces, would be demolished.

South and north elevations of the proposed centre.

The building has most recently housed Rocky Reef Seafood and over the years had a bottle shop, clothing stores, retail shops and a sewing store.

The development report, submitted by Sinclair Planning, says the building has not been fully tenanted for “for a substantial period of time and that has become out of step with contemporary building standards”.

Site plan of the centre.

The proposed childcare centre will have an 822 sq m gross floor area, including the main building and outdoor store and two outdoor play areas in a combined 785 sq m space.

Access to and from the centre would be via the shopping centre’s internal route.

Renders showing west and east elevations of the proposed childcare centre.

The proposed building is of contemporary design with a masonry fence on High St and part of the Victoria Pl frontage.

The proposed development will be a low-rise building, complementing the major shopping centre development behind.

The application is now being assessed by Rockhampton Regional Council officers.