Demolition to start at Fig Tree Ck

The three structures (highlighted in red) set to be removed from Yeppoon's Fig Tree Creek precinct.

THREE eyesore sheds are set to be demolished as the clean-up of derelict and unlawful structures near Yeppoon’s Fig Treek Creek ramps up.

On Tuesday, Livingstone Shire Council agreed to waive waste disposal fees associated with removing the sheds from the popular tourist strip.

Yeppoon Inlet Association president Ray Barry said that decision had paved the way for demolition to commence.

“We’ll start with those three structures because we just had to nominate a starting point, and those are in a very visible location there on the entrance-way to town,” Mr Barry said.

“We’ll probably be underway (with demolition) within a fortnight.

“We want to have that strip tidied up by Christmas time.”

Mr Barry said more structures had also been earmarked for removal.

“There’s two different types of structures (in and around Fig Tree Creek) that we need to get rid of - about eight of those are on land.

“And then there’s another few quite significant historical structures that are partly over water, which we’ll get to a little later in the process.”

The clean-up of Fig Tree Creek and nearby Ross Creek follows a decision by Livingstone Shire Council in August to accept sole trusteeship over the recreation reserve.

The formalisation of tenure over jetty sites in these creeks had not previously existed and August’s breakthrough gave the Yeppoon Inlet Association control over sub-lease arrangements for these facilities.

“We need to send a clear message to our membership,” Mr Barry said.

“There’s been many stalled attempts to get this process to happen over decades and decades.

“And right at the moment, because of the generous inclusion of our group in the Indigenous Land Use Agreement, we have been given an opportunity to make it actually happen.”

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said about 90 per cent of people who currently occupied jetty sites in this area were committed to the process.

“That’s important to get the best long-term outcomes for the boating fraternity who need those jetty sites, but also for the environment through the clean up of the creek.”