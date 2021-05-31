Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Steven May suffered a fractured eye socket after a collision with Geelong’s Tom Hawkins Picture: Michael Klein
Steven May suffered a fractured eye socket after a collision with Geelong’s Tom Hawkins Picture: Michael Klein
Sport

Demon star’s ‘scary’ 24 hours when he couldn’t see

by Russell Gould
31st May 2021 1:58 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM

Star Melbourne defender Steven May has revealed he feared for his sight after a collision with Geelong star Tom Hawkins left him unable to see.

May suffered a fractured eye socket as well as a second concussion in five weeks after the incident in round 4 that resulted in the 29-year-old being sent to hospital.

He posted a picture to social media of the horrific aftermath, which included being unable to open his right eye.

“I did have a few worries about my vision because I couldn’t open my eye for a few days. That was a little bit scary,” May said on Monday.

“The doctors assured me I’d be fine. But just being able to open your eye is a huge relief. Having no vision is a little bit scary.

“It seems to be healing nicely now. It’s all back to perfect now.”

Hawkins apologised after the incident and then again twice more post-game after getting May’s phone number from Demons runner Shannon Byrnes.

“Tomahawk (Hawkins) is a really good man. He messaged me twice after the game. I knew it was an accident,” May said.

Melbourne defender Steven May’s fractured eye socket.
Melbourne defender Steven May’s fractured eye socket.

Surprisingly, May missed just one game and was back by round 6 and has helped the Demons take their season to 10 wins, top spot on the ladder and a likely finals berth.

But May, who hasn’t played in a final, said he wouldn’t dare think that far ahead as Melbourne prepared to take on premiership rivals Brisbane on Friday night.

May said he wasn’t prepared to declare Melbourne would be part of the post-season just yet.

“I’m very pessimistic, I’m always hoping we win and nervous we are going to lose. I play on the edge like that. I never get comfortable,” he said.

“I’ll never be comfortable until it’s the night before my first final. That’s a long way away. Anything can happen.

“There’s no way, given my career so far, I’ll be pencilling in any finals.”

Originally published as Demon star’s ‘scary’ 24 hours when he couldn’t see

Just In

    Bogut’s next big NBL move

    Bogut’s next big NBL move
    • 31st May 2021 3:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Premium Content Ridgelands Show: Sausage dog and pig races and much more

        Entertainment Check out the gallery of all the action at the show on Saturday and videos from the races.

        Sydney NRL player travels behind enemy lines in CQ

        Premium Content Sydney NRL player travels behind enemy lines in CQ

        Rugby League Souths and 104 Battery, 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, have had an...

        Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

        Premium Content Driver busted with knife in car console at RBT

        News Steven Aaron Hinton had the item within “easy reach”.

        Man recovers after serious ladder fall of five metres

        Premium Content Man recovers after serious ladder fall of five metres

        Breaking The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Service was tasked to pick up the patient from the...