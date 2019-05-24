Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb.

Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb. Vanessa Jarrett

THE streets of Park Avenue were abuzz this morning with news one of their residents had been diagnosed with dengue fever.

As health authorities door-knocked the North Rockhampton suburb to warn residents of the threat of the virus, there was a mixed response from residents ranging from surprise to oblivion.

"Dengue fever? What's that?” was the response from one man sitting on his front verandah.

I gave him a quick run-down on the mosquito-born disease, before the experts eventually arrived at his property.

Another resident, watering his lawn under the warm sun by a bird bath, was left incredulous that his suburb had potentially been the source of infection.

Slinging down his hose, he cast his eye down the street and pointed in the direction of construction works flanking a creek.

"I would say it might have happened down there,” he said.

A young mother, nursing her child, had been made aware of the diagnosis and was shocked to hear that it was in her own suburb.

When another man heard the news, he began to think pro-actively.

"People should get immunisations like they do with flu shots,” he said.

"You've got to be careful.”

Queensland Health has comprehensive dengue management plans to manage cases and outbreaks of dengue.

Symptoms of dengue fever include sudden onset of fever, extreme tiredness, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rash, minor bleeding from the nose or gums and/or heavy menstrual periods.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe.

Anyone with these symptoms should see their GP immediately to discuss the need for a dengue fever test.