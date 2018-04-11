Warning over dengue fever case in Qld

Bowen residents are being warned about the risk of Dengue Fever in their area.

AUTHORITIES have confirmed a case of dengue fever in North Queensland

The Mackay Public Health Unit said laboratory tests found a Bowen resident had type 2 dengue fever after travelling overseas.

Authorities launched a response to the suspected case last Friday after the resident returned from overseas and became unwell.

"All residents should take immediate action to reduce the risk of a dengue outbreak," Public Health Medical Officer Dr Steven Donohue said.

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread only by certain mosquitoes - mostly Aedes aegypti or "dengue mosquitoes", which are common in tropical areas around the world.

While the dengue virus is normally not present in Bowen, an imported cases means it could be spread by local dengue mosquitoes.

Environmental Health Officers have door-knocked all residences within 50 metres of the case house, spraying homes and doing yard inspections for breeding sites.

"Dengue is a horrible illness, and serious complications can occur so it's important Bowen people take immediate steps to protect themselves and the community," Dr Donohue said.

The dengue mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) only breed around homes and in urban areas, not in swamps or creeks.

"I urge all residents, particularly those in Bowen, to take immediate action to prevent dengue cases," he said.

Anyone concerned they have dengue fever should visit their GP immediately.

More information about dengue fever is available here.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

• Check your yard once a week for mosquito breeding. Tip out, flush out, throw away or dry-store any containers holding water in which mosquitoes can breed.

• Use indoor surface spray, mozzie zappers and coils around the house to discourage dengue mosquitoes and avoid being bitten. Common dengue-mosquito breeding sites include tyres, buckets, toys and pot-plant bases.

Residents are also urged to ensure roof gutters are not blocked and breeding mosquitoes

TYPICAL SYMPTOMS

• Sudden onset of fever, extreme tiredness;

• Intense headache (especially behind the eyes);

• Muscle and joint pain (ankles, knees and elbows);

• Loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a metallic taste;

• Flushed skin on face and neck, fine skin rash as fever subsides;

• Red rash on arms and legs, itching, peeling of skin and hair loss;

• Minor bleeding (nose or gums) and heavy menstrual periods.