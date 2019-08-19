Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mosquitoes carrying Dengue fever found in Rockhampton.
Mosquitoes carrying Dengue fever found in Rockhampton. Contributed
News

Dengue fever restrictions in Rockhampton finally lifted

Christine Mckee
by
19th Aug 2019 12:47 PM

DENGUE fever restrictions on blood donation in Rockhampton have been lifted, prompting a call for local donors to donate blood.

Following earlier confirmed cases of dengue fever in Rockhampton, only plasma donations were able to be made at the donor centre for the past few months.

Public health authorities had been working to contain the first dengue fever outbreak in Rockhampton since the 1950s, with 13 cases confirmed.

All of those were connected to the North Rockhampton suburbs of Park Avenue and Kawana.

READ: Park Avenue found to be the source

More than 1000 properties in the region were inspected as part of ongoing dengue control measures, with 100 of those found to have dengue mosquitoes.

But with restrictions now lifted, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service is calling on the people of Rockhampton to come forward and donate.

Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said that blood donors were needed now with more than 300 appointments to be filled over the next four weeks.

"Donated blood helps thousands of Australians each year, including cancer patients, pregnant women and babies, burns and accident victims and people undergoing surgery,” she said.

"Giving blood is easy, safe and invaluable; with every blood donation helping to save three lives.”

Donating takes less than an hour. To book a donation, visit www.donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.

blood donation dengue fever red cross blood bank
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

    premium_icon UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

    Breaking The crash was between a truck and car near Longreach, the Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating

    Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

    premium_icon Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

    News He was a Rockhampton local and lived at the home by himself

    COURT: 44 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 44 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today

    Couple fight floodwaters to save neighbour clinging to pole

    premium_icon Couple fight floodwaters to save neighbour clinging to pole

    News CQ husband and wife among 74 recipients of Australian Bravery Awards