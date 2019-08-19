Dengue fever restrictions in Rockhampton finally lifted

DENGUE fever restrictions on blood donation in Rockhampton have been lifted, prompting a call for local donors to donate blood.

Following earlier confirmed cases of dengue fever in Rockhampton, only plasma donations were able to be made at the donor centre for the past few months.

Public health authorities had been working to contain the first dengue fever outbreak in Rockhampton since the 1950s, with 13 cases confirmed.

All of those were connected to the North Rockhampton suburbs of Park Avenue and Kawana.

More than 1000 properties in the region were inspected as part of ongoing dengue control measures, with 100 of those found to have dengue mosquitoes.

But with restrictions now lifted, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service is calling on the people of Rockhampton to come forward and donate.

Blood Service spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said that blood donors were needed now with more than 300 appointments to be filled over the next four weeks.

"Donated blood helps thousands of Australians each year, including cancer patients, pregnant women and babies, burns and accident victims and people undergoing surgery,” she said.

"Giving blood is easy, safe and invaluable; with every blood donation helping to save three lives.”

Donating takes less than an hour. To book a donation, visit www.donateblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.