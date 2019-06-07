DENGUE UPDATE: Qld Health on Rocky's dengue fever panic

FOR the past two weeks, Rockhampton has been abuzz with discussions surrounding dengue fever since the first reported case in the town in decades.

On May 23, the North Rockhampton suburb of Park Avenue was sent into a panic after a resident was confirmed to have been infected with the mosquito-born virus.

Health officers performed inspections of the suburb to locate any mosquito breeding or identify symptoms in residents.

Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb. Vanessa Jarrett

One week later, six more cases were confirmed in the suburb by Queensland Health.

At that stage, the patients had displayed mild symptoms but had fully recovered.

After further door-to-door home and symptom checks, there have not been any further cases confirmed.

Queensland Health has confirmed that since then no more cases have come forward and there is no further information regarding the outbreak.

If you are displaying symptoms of dengue fever which include fever, vomiting, a rash, diarrhoea, severe headaches, bleeding nose or gums visit your GP or contact a health professional immediately or present yourself to a hospital as soon as possible.

To minimise the risk of infection, be sure to regularly empty and scrub containers carrying water in and around your home.