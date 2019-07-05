DENGUE UPDATE: Rockhampton dengue hotspots revealed

Possible dengue case in the Whitsunday

Possible dengue case in the Whitsunday Contributed

Thirteen cases of dengue fever have been confirmed from the recent outbreak, according to Central Queensland health authorities.

All patients, who have strong connections with Park Avenue and Kawana, remain in stable condition.

The number of confirmed cases has more than doubled since mid-June.

Authorities began doorknocking in Rockhampton in May after the first diagnosis was made.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne virus which, in its most severe form, can cause haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome.

Symptoms include high fever, rash and muscle and joint pain, which are treated with fluids and pain relievers.

Mr Paul Florian, Manager Environmental Health services for CQ Hospital and Health said the council is cooperating with the public health unit to minimise the spread of the outbreak.

It is especially important during rain that residents remove all containers or objects that can hold water to remove breeding areas for aedes aegypti (dengue-transmitting) mosquitoes.

All plastic pots, tyres, palm fronds etc should be cleared of yards, and permanent fixtures such as bird baths should be emptied and scrubbed to remove eggs.