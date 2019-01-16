‘It’s shocking’: Fed freaks out rival

After playing a starring role to help Switzerland win its third Hopman Cup with victory over Germany earlier this month, World No. 4 Alexander Zverev roasted Roger Federer.

"We're all tired of you guys already, but what can we do?" Zverev said as fans roared with laughter. "Especially you (pointing at Federer). I mean, you're 30-whatever. Why? Just why?

"Let us have one - just the Hopman Cup, man. Just once."

At 21, Zverev is part of Gen Next - a cluster of young guns with so much potential but who have as yet failed to topple the longstanding top dogs of the sport in Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Teenager Denis Shapovalov is another prodigy hoping to climb up the rankings at the expense of his older opponents, but he learned first hand just why it's been impossible to usurp 37-year-old Federer from the top of the tennis tree.

The 19-year-old started his Australian Open campaign with a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) win over Spaniard Pablo Andujar but feels he's light-years away from challenging the Fed Express after practising with him in Melbourne.

Before the tournament started, the highly-rated Shapovalov warmed up by sharing the court with Federer and was in awe as he was blown away by the man 18 years his senior.

"He destroyed me," Shapovalov said at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, according to UK publication Metro.

"It was fun. Honestly, every time I'm hitting with Roger, I was in shock still. Every time I'm talking to him, I've spent so many times chatting, he always stops and talks to me. He's honestly my hero. Every time I see him, I'm still shocked, couldn't believe it.

"I was practising with him. It was honestly kind of a proud moment for me. I was like, 'Wow, my level is there to hit with a guy like Roger Federer and practise with him', you know? It was really inspiring for me to be on the court with him."

But it was more than just Federer's aura that left the Canadian star struck. For a 37-year-old, the Swiss Maestro sure can move

"I never realised how quick he was until we actually practised a couple of days ago," Shapovalov said.

"We were playing points. I felt like certain shots I should have had a winner on it. He's just right there flicking another backhand at me. I felt like he's constantly at the ball.

"I think it's crazy to see how in shape he is, how good he is at his age. It's honestly something nobody can imagine to do. I can't imagine myself playing tennis at 37, you know? It's shocking. But it's so great to see.

"It's pretty crazy to see, what is he now, 37, 38 years old? He's honestly still so fast. Obviously he's got the best timing. It's unreal what he can do with the ball."

The ageless Federer warmed up for a run at a record seventh Australian Open title on Monday by breezing past Uzbek Denis Istomin to book a spot in the second round.

He made light of his assignment on Rod Laver Arena, wrapping up the match 6-3 6-4 6-4 as he confidently began his title defence.

"I'm very happy with my first round, to be honest," he said. "It's been great. I felt the ball really good."

Federer has won the last two tournaments at Melbourne Park in a late career resurgence and is now angling for a 21st major victory.

His achievements so far put him on a par with other six-time winners Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson - although the Australian great's victories all came before the Open era.

"It's disbelief really that I'm the double defending champion at my age," he said, adding that it was a "fairytale challenge" to be going for another one.

"I'm going to try everything possible (to win again) and leave it all on the court. I will give it everything I've got."

With AFP