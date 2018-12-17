Boutique hotel wins top Trivago nod for private feel

WHETHER IT'S leaving chocolates on pillowcases, decorating spa baths in rose petals or waking at all hours of the night to answer phone calls, Samantha Cook always goes above and beyond for her hotel guests.

And the extra bit of effort has once again paid off for the hotel manager of the Denison Boutique Hotel, which recently won an award for the top hotel in the Capricorn Coast region.

The Denison Boutique Hotel won the 2015 Trivago Top Hotel Award for the second year in a row with a rating of 89.18 in online bookings and reviews.

Samantha, 24, has been the manager of the hotel for over a year and said it was nice to see the hard work of the staff pay off.

"I was hoping for another win as we'd worked hard throughout the year to maintain the standard from last year, so it was very rewarding to get it again," she said. "Our head housekeeper has been with us since our opening in 2010, she's the hands behind the appearance of the hotel rooms which we often get complimented on in our reviews, plus we have very friendly reception staff which I think really makes a difference to someone travelling.

"I think a lot of people like the home away from home feeling the hotel offers.

"Being a small hotel with only 18 rooms, it feels very private and a lot of the reviews mention the boutique luxury style we offer with the period style furnishings and spa baths."

Samantha said she took a lot of pride in the hotel, as she had worked there since she was 18. "In my first month here I was employed as the assistant manager then was appointed manager four years later, so I've invested a lot of time in the business and treat it as if it's my own," she said.

"We don't have the ability to be open 24 hours so there are times when the phone rings at 11pm because a guest has locked themselves out of the room or can't operate the key safe and I get called to the hotel after hours, but that's what being a hotel manager is about.

"I love knowing guests want to keep coming back to the Denison and back to Rockhampton because of their fond memories."