Denny ready to begin his Games shot

ALLORA'S Matthew Denny will be the first Darling Downs track-and-field competitor in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he lines up in today's men's hammer throw final on the Gold Coast.

Denny becomes only the second Australian man in history to compete in two throwing events at the one Commonwealth Games when he competes for a medal at Carrara Stadium from 2pm today.

Later this week Denny contest the men's discus qualifying rounds at 10am Thursday.

The final is decided from 7.45 Friday night.

Toowoomba's Lara Nielsen will be in action on Tuesday night when the women's hammer throw final begins at 8.40.

Toowoomba's Pat Tiernan takes to the track on Friday night when he makes his bid for a Games medal in the men's 10,000m final at 9.10.