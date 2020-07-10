Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Crime

Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
10th Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was raped by a Brisbane dentist 40 years ago has said outside court that people need to know "they will be accountable no matter how long it takes".

Retired dentist Peter James Agnew, 67, was found guilty of rape and indecent assault in Brisbane District Court this morning for the crimes he committed against a young dental nurse at his Stafford clinic in 1980.

Judge Deborah Richards found Agnew guilty after a three-day trial in June.

After the verdict was read, the woman was hugged by her sister and Agnew was lead away from the dock into custody.

He will be sentenced later this month.

The former nurse said outside court that it was "surreal" to hear the verdict this morning.

"It's been long and hard," she said.

"In a workplace you expect that you can be protected. It's such a violation of duty of care and it's just been a nightmare, the whole thing.

"Nothing changes if nothing changes and people have to know they will be held accountable no matter how long ago it was.

Her sister said: "It's over now".

Originally published as Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

More Stories

Show More
court crime dentist editors picks

Just In

    Income tax cuts may come early

    Income tax cuts may come early
    • 10th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
    Pandemic delivers extra blow

    Pandemic delivers extra blow
    • 10th Jul 2020 10:55 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        premium_icon Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        News “She had the ability to go from being leading lady, our sultry soloist, to just another member of the chorus who went almost unnoticed.”

        Teen escapes crash, police find drug items inside his bag

        premium_icon Teen escapes crash, police find drug items inside his bag

        Crime The 19-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing drug...

        • 10th Jul 2020 10:19 AM
        IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        premium_icon IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        Information See the full breakdown for the last financial year HERE>>>

        TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        premium_icon TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        News The CQ man sustained many extensive injuries