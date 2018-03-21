Menu
WELCOME: New dentist Dr Hitesh Rathi is welcomed to Central Queensland by Dr Shiamala Samy, Belinda Tidbury, Dr Vineet Thomas, Jacqui Aitken, Dianne Degney and Merrill Gorman.
Dentist's journey from India, to Canberra now to warm CQ

vanessa jarrett
by
21st Mar 2018 7:30 AM

CQ Health this week welcomes its new Principal Dentist, Dr Hitesh Rathi, just in time to celebrate World Oral Health Day yesterday (March 20).

He replaces long-time Principal Dentist Dr Don Knowles who retired last year after more than a decade of service.

Dr Rathi has moved to warm Central Queensland from Young, near Canberra, where he worked as a senior dentist for Murrumbidgee Local Health District for New South Wales Health.

The dentist has been in the profession since 2006, and is keen to develop his leadership skills by working with a larger team covering a wider area.

"I was always drawn to public health when I did my degree in India and wherever I practise in Australia that's been my focus, to improve oral health services for the community,” he said.

"Oral health services in Australia are among the best in the world, but there is scope for improvement and there are challenges to overcome.

"My focus is continuous improvement of service delivery for the community as a whole and for the health service.”

Dr Rathi is looking forward to visiting dental clinics across Central Queensland as part of his new role.

CQ Health has community dental clinics in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Capricorn Coast, Emerald, Biloela, Woorabinda, Moura and other rural areas.

These towns and other regional areas in CQ also have a school-based child and adolescent oral health service.

The school service is run by a team of dental and oral health therapists and dental assistants who provide comprehensive dental services to school students all over Central Queensland.

