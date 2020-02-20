Denvah releases debut single featuring Jeremy Marou

IT HAS been a dream in the making for years and tomorrow, Denvah Baker-Moller will have released her first single.

The 18-year-old Rockhampton singer, songwriter and musician has been involved in dancing and musical theatre from a young age.

She began singing at 13 and has only risen since then.

Her credits include performing at the Tamworth Country Musical Festival in 2018 as a Fretfest Finalist and being invited to perform on stage with Busby Marou.

In May 2018 she was the support act for Troy Cassar-Daley and Fanny Lumsden for the opening of Beef Australia.

She is a regular fixture at Central Queensland events including Village Festival, Keppel Vibes and the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

In November 2018 Denvah won the One Hot Night Battle of the Bands compeititon and was the opening act for the concert which featured Busby Marou, Pete Murray and Silky Fuzz.

Denvah Baker-Moller performing at a Battle of the Bands Final for a previous One Hot Night event.

In August 2019, Denvah sat down in the Shell House on Great Keppel Island to record her first album.

The makeshift studio had mattresses tapped to the walls and they had to pause recording when the ferries passed through as the floorboards would vibrate.

“It was very fun, ” Denvah said.

“I had been wanting to do this (record an album) since I was 15 and as I was living in the moment it was weird to think something I had dreamt about, I was actually doing.”

The EP titled ‘Just the Beginning’ was recorded over two days by Nathan Davies (Busby Marou).

The recording process was something Denvah hadn’t experienced before.

“It was more full on than I thought, I just thought press a button and everything was done, there is more to it than that I learnt along the way,” she said.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but a good one.”

The songs have been entirely written by Denvah and she plays on guitar alongside Jeremy Marou on bass, ukulele and guitar.

Since playing at One Hot Night Denvah has formed a close relationship with Jeremy who she also looks up to.

Jeremy’s advice to Denvah has been to keep writing and singing and doing what she is doing.

“It’s amazing, to have someone as experienced as that and as talented to come along beside me,” she said.

“Especially when he played for my EP, the songs wouldn’t have sounded the same if he wasn’t there so I am really grateful he did that. It’s just a blessing to have him.”

Also on the album is Josh Schubeth who has worked with the likes of Josh Pyke, Travis Collins, Amber Lawrence, The Wolfe Brothers and Brad Butcher. He played drums and percussion.

Love HZ Studios’ Matt Fell did the additional recording, engineering and mixing along with playing bass, percussion and keyboard.

Denvah Baker-Moller with Jeremy Marou at the makeshift studio at the Shell House at Great Keppel Island.

Her debut single, ‘My Favourite’ is being released tomorrow.

Denvah said the song was written when she was bored home alone one day and sitting on the couch.

“It’s about someone who I don’t see anymore but ­impacted me positively when they were around,” she said.

“It was one of those songs I just thought wasn’t going to go anywhere but I recorded it and now it’s going out.”

Inspiration for Denvah’s songwriting comes from all sorts of “random things” and depends on her mood.

“I will see a sign and it will take me back to some time when I was seven,” she said.

“Or I will hear a song and it will trigger some sort of a memory or I will be in a moment and think ‘I am going to write a song about this’.”

Looking ahead to her bright future, Denvah has her eyes set on going to Nashville one day.

For now, she would be content travelling around Australia performing.