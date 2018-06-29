Departing Capras coach scores new job with British club

RUGBY LEAGUE: Departing CQ Capras coach Kim Williams has landed a new job in Wales.

He has been appointed director of football at the West Wales Raiders, who are based in the town of Llanelli and play in League 1 of the UK competition.

Williams' appointment comes less than a week after he announced that he would not be taking up his option for a fourth year as head coach at the Capras.

"I've been in discussion with them for two months and signed the contract about 10 o'clock on Wednesday night,” Williams said today.

"I will be the director of football but the role encompasses more than just being the head coach.

"They're getting me in to help build the club from the ground up and focus on the pathways and academy programs.

"They're a club that's looking at their long-term sustainability. I like the infrastructure they have in place and the direction they want to go and many of their philosophies are in line with mine.

"It's another challenge and one I'm really looking forward to.”

The job will also take Williams back to his family roots.

His grandfather, Griffin Williams, was born in Swansea, Wales, and moved to Australia after serving in the Royal Navy in World War II.

"I've always been very proud of my Welsh heritage and hopefully I can help grow the game of rugby league over there,” Williams said.

"I also have ambitions to get involved with the Welsh national team program and while nothing has happened on that front that also factored into the decision.”

Williams said he was determined to finish the 2018 season on a high note with the Capras before heading overseas.

He is looking to start with his new club on October 1.