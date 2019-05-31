Finch management plan answer at last
THE fate of Adani's black-throated finch management plan will be decided today, as the State Government hits one of its self-imposed approval deadlines.
The Department of Environment and Science is due to make its final decision on the mining giant's black-throated finch management plan after a sensational intervention by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week.
Last Friday Ms Palaszczuk announced she had given her government three weeks to make a decision on Adani's two outstanding environmental plans: one today and the groundwater management plan by June 13.
A spokeswoman for Adani confirmed the company had submitted its revised management plan addressing outstanding requirements on May 27 as directed.
A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science said all was in order in accordance with the timeline and a decision would be announced today.
Adani's black-throated finch management plan was rejected by the department on May 2 because it "did not meet requirements".
Further rolling deadlines from June to September are set for leases and licences, allowing rail construction and operation, a workers' camp and airport and the finalisation of a royalties deal.