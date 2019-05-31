Finch management plan answer at last

SAVE THE BIRDS: Black Throat Finches are facing endangerment in Queensland and researchers are concerned the new ADANI mine will only worsen the situation.

THE fate of Adani's black-throated finch management plan will be decided today, as the State Government hits one of its self-imposed approval deadlines.

The Department of Environment and Science is due to make its final decision on the mining giant's black-throated finch management plan after a sensational intervention by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week.

Last Friday Ms Palaszczuk announced she had given her government three weeks to make a decision on Adani's two outstanding environmental plans: one today and the groundwater management plan by June 13.

A spokeswoman for Adani confirmed the company had submitted its revised management plan addressing outstanding requirements on May 27 as directed.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science said all was in order in accordance with the timeline and a decision would be announced today.

Adani's black-throated finch management plan was rejected by the department on May 2 because it "did not meet requirements".

Further rolling deadlines from June to September are set for leases and licences, allowing rail construction and operation, a workers' camp and airport and the finalisation of a royalties deal.