SAVE THE BIRDS: Black Throat Finches are facing endangerment in Queensland and researchers are concerned the new ADANI mine will only worsen the situation. Contributed
Environment

Finch management plan answer at last

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st May 2019 9:52 AM
THE fate of Adani's black-throated finch management plan will be decided today, as the State Government hits one of its self-imposed approval deadlines.

The Department of Environment and Science is due to make its final decision on the mining giant's black-throated finch management plan after a sensational intervention by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week.

Last Friday Ms Palaszczuk announced she had given her government three weeks to make a decision on Adani's two outstanding environmental plans: one today and the groundwater management plan by June 13.

 

A spokeswoman for Adani confirmed the company had submitted its revised management plan addressing outstanding requirements on May 27 as directed.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Science said all was in order in accordance with the timeline and a decision would be announced today.

Adani's black-throated finch management plan was rejected by the department on May 2 because it "did not meet requirements".

Further rolling deadlines from June to September are set for leases and licences, allowing rail construction and operation, a workers' camp and airport and the finalisation of a royalties deal.

