'Deplorable': Mum told to be better role model for children

A GLADSTONE mum who tried to bite a cop in a violent struggle to get her to the watch house has been told to be a better role model.

Cherie Margaret Malcolm pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of assault or obstruct police.

The court heard Malcolm was arrested at her home at Toolooa on September 3.

Police were called in relation to a disturbance at the address and when they arrived officers found Malcolm heavily intoxicated.

The court heard she was "belligerent, uncooperative and aggressive" towards police.

Officers detained Malcolm and when trying to put her in the police vehicle Malcolm scratched one officer and tried to bite another.

The court heard the officer felt Malcolm's teeth on their hand and removed it before she was able to bite down.

Malcolm's lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court it was Malcolm who initially called the police to the address.

Ms Ditchfield said Malcolm was assaulted by her 18-year-old son, who spat on her and kicked her in the stomach.

Ms Ditchfield said Malcolm was confused when police arrived at the address and began to question her as if she was the "perpetrator".

The court heard Malcolm was "drinking at a higher rate" than usual as she was celebrating her birthday.

Ms Ditchfield said Malcolm had lost her job a few months prior and was overly stressed.

"She is 39, single and unemployed which is causing a significant amount of stress for her," Ms Ditchfield said.

"There is absolutely a shortage of jobs here in Gladstone."

Ms Ditchfield said Malcolm also suffered a black eye and bruising from her dealings with police.

"Not to suggest police were doing anything other than their job but (Malcolm) did suffer extra curial punishment," Ms Ditchfield said.

Magistrate Clare Kelly noted the offending occurred in front of Malcolm's two sons, aged 15 and 18.

Magistrate Kelly told Malcolm it was her job to set a good example for her children.

Magistrate Kelly said Malcom's actions were "deplorable" and made it very difficult and complicated for police to do their job.

She ordered Malcolm to serve 12 months' probation. Convictions were recorded.