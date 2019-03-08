Menu
A "recidivist pedophile”, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will spend 10 years in jail for attacks on three children. File
'Deplorable selfish' father preyed on three little girls

Sherele Moody
8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
NOT satisfied with repeatedly raping his little daughter, a father of four turned his attention to her best friends.

The "recidivist pedophile", who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The charges relate to attacks on two sisters who were aged between 8-12 years when the offending occurred.

The Ipswich man is already three years into a 10-year term for a range of abhorrent sex acts on his own daughter.

The two latest victims were abused around the time he was attacking his child, but he refused to plead guilty to these offences until this week.

The girls were close to his daughter and were spending time with her at his home when he attacked them.

"We are dealing with someone who has raped his own daughter and committed sex offences against her," Judge William Everson said during the sentencing.

"It is pretty deplorable offending - this is someone who is a recidivist pedophile.

"He raped and sexually abused three girls and his selfish attempts at sexual gratification have led to ongoing consequences (for the victims)."

Judge Everson sentenced the man to a further six months in jail. He will be eligible for parole in October, 2026. -NewsRegional

If you are experiencing sexual violence or need support following an assault, phone 1800 RESPECT

children crime ipswich court rapist sexual violence violence
News Corp Australia

