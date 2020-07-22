‘Deport them’: Qld visitors vanish

More than 200 people who were supposed to be in isolation under Queensland’s quarantine laws have gone missing or been found at another address. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steve Holland

More than 200 people who were supposed to be in isolation under Queensland's quarantine laws have gone missing or been found at another address.

In new police figures, people from other states and countries have disappeared after arriving in the state.

Queensland Police has investigated 2322 cases since mid-April, largely due to Queensland Health being unable to contact people by phone at their nominated self-quarantine address.

More than 200 people could not be found at their nominated address, 125 had left the state and returned home during their 14-day isolation period, while 17 were found at another address due to a family breakdown or other personal circumstances.

A further 185 people gave fake contact details when entering the state.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told The Courier Mail the state should "deport these liars" and "ban them" permanently from the state.

"And, while it is unfathomable to lie on your declaration form, I believe that when the long arm of the law catches up with these offenders, the government and the chief health officer should immediately deport these liars to Tweed Heads in New South Wales and ban them from Queensland permanently," Mr Leavers said.

Queensland has barred the entirety of Victoria from entering its borders, as well as parts of southwestern Sydney that are linked to a growing cluster of coronavirus cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government is open to banning more parts of NSW, as cases continue to rise across the state.

'FOOLS': SENATOR BLASTS MAN'S BORDER CROSS ATTEMPT

A 41-year-old NSW man who was fined $4003 after being found hiding in the boot of a car at the Queensland border has been blasted as an "idiot".

Queensland Police said officers stopped the car about 6.45pm yesterday and discovered the man hiding.

Two women, aged 28 and 29, were also in the vehicle at the time. All three people were refused entry to Queensland.

Police have been stopping vehicles travelling across the border. Picture: Scott Powick/News Corp

Senator Matt Canavan said it was "so irresponsible" of people to be trying to violate restrictions when so much is at stake.

"The worst thing is that it ties up our law enforcement agencies having to deal with these fools," he told the Today show.

The man was hiding in the back of a white Mitsubishi hatchback when he was discovered by police conducting border checks at Wallangarra on Sunday night.

Bodycam footage shows him being removed from the vehicle and escorted away.

Anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass, which is valid for seven days.

Since July 10, 16 people have been fined for failing to comply with the state's COVID-19 border direction.

Last week, six Victorian travellers were fined $4003 each after trying to cross the Queensland border twice.

Police intercepted a mini-van carrying the group, who ranged in age from 18 to 28, last Saturday night at the M1 checkpoint on the Gold Coast.

They then tried to enter again in Coolangatta the following day, when police allege false declarations were made that they had not been in Victoria in the previous 14 days.

