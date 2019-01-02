Depot Hill hoon pinned by vigilante

Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill

Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

2pm: A PLATE-LESS black Commodore was pinned into a lane by a fed-up resident on Wood Street in Depot Hill today.

The black Holden Commodore had reportedly been driving recklessly around the South Rockhampton suburb for the duration of the morning.

A car was abandoned in a driveway off Wood Street Depot Hill after reports of hooning Jann Houley

This prompted a resident to take it upon himself to get the driver off the road using his Landcruiser, ending in the black car being abandoned in a lane off Wood Street around 1.15pm.

The Landcruiser driver stayed with the abandoned car and awaited the police.

Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

He believed the hoon car may have been reaching speeds of more than 100kp/h while tormenting the neighbourhood earlier in the day, and may have been doing so, off and on, for over a week.

Police officers arrived on scene to inspect the black Commodore and search the area.

It was believed the fugitive driver was still at large at short time ago.

Police search for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

More to follow.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.