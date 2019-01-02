Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill
Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley
Crime

Depot Hill hoon pinned by vigilante

by Jack Evans
2nd Jan 2019 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2pm: A PLATE-LESS black Commodore was pinned into a lane by a fed-up resident on Wood Street in Depot Hill today.　

The black Holden Commodore had reportedly been driving recklessly around the South Rockhampton suburb for the duration of the morning.

A car was abandoned in a driveway off Wood Street Depot Hill after reports of hooning
A car was abandoned in a driveway off Wood Street Depot Hill after reports of hooning Jann Houley

This prompted a resident to take it upon himself to get the driver off the road using his Landcruiser, ending in the black car being abandoned in a lane off Wood Street around 1.15pm.

The Landcruiser driver stayed with the abandoned car and awaited the police.

Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill
Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

He believed the hoon car may have been reaching speeds of more than 100kp/h while tormenting the neighbourhood earlier in the day, and may have been doing so, off and on, for over a week.

Police officers arrived on scene to inspect the black Commodore and search the area.

It was believed the fugitive driver was still at large at short time ago.

Police search for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill
Police search for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

More to follow.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

rockhampton police rockhampton traffic
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

    premium_icon Will the Penny system drop 100mm on Central Queensland?

    Weather Our models show Penny will make a sharp right hand turn and start heading back towards the Queensland coast over the weekend

    Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

    premium_icon Shock at death of 'gentle giant' on NYE

    News Dedicated teacher and dad of three remembered as a hero

    REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which CQ school is the worst behaved?

    Community Absentee data shows the ranking of the schools in the region

    Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

    premium_icon Gold Rush Hill Sprint going up a gear in 2019

    Motor Sports Success of inaugural event prompts organisers to expand program

    Local Partners