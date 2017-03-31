Depot Hill resident ready for water front views

JAN Moss has the ultimate water front views from her house, but there is just one twist - she only has them when it's flooding.

The Depot Hill local and her husband have lived in O'Connell St since 2003 and have seen floods come and go.

She's not worried about the water line reaching them.

In fact Jan says she often finds herself sitting out on the deck during the floods, coffee in hand, thinking to herself, "I want this to stay".

With floods predicted to hit Rockhampton next week, with a peak of 8.5 metres, Jan is excited to see water front views return but also feels for those who are hard hit by the deluge.

"We went through the 2011 floods, the 2013 floods and I had water front views, I had swans going past and pelicans. I couldn't get anywhere but I was happy," she said.

"We finished up with camels and cows and goats all sitting in the gardens because they couldn't go anywhere either."

Jan said it was all a bit of fun and was reassured by the pipe work which had been improved upon since the last major flood.

"They've done so much with the pipe work that everything gets away so much easier now," she said.

"It's really a lot about drainage because a lot of the floods and things we had before it was backed up and couldn't get away.

"Whereas now before it reaches the point where it's over the top of the drains there's a fair bit that can actually get through."

Jan and her husband don't have any preparation plans in place except for mowing the lawn and they certainly don't have plans to evacuate either.

"We won't be evacuating, we don't need to, if they were looking at 10m I would sort of say well let's see how we go," Jan said.

"We're out of the water line as far as I'm concerned, especially at 8.5 meters.

"We're happy, we're not going anywhere."