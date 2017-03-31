30°
News

Depot Hill resident ready for water front views

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 31st Mar 2017 5:01 PM
Depot Hill home owner Jan Moss.
Depot Hill home owner Jan Moss. Allan Reinikka ROK310317adepothi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JAN Moss has the ultimate water front views from her house, but there is just one twist - she only has them when it's flooding.

The Depot Hill local and her husband have lived in O'Connell St since 2003 and have seen floods come and go.

She's not worried about the water line reaching them.

In fact Jan says she often finds herself sitting out on the deck during the floods, coffee in hand, thinking to herself, "I want this to stay".

With floods predicted to hit Rockhampton next week, with a peak of 8.5 metres, Jan is excited to see water front views return but also feels for those who are hard hit by the deluge.

"We went through the 2011 floods, the 2013 floods and I had water front views, I had swans going past and pelicans. I couldn't get anywhere but I was happy," she said.

"We finished up with camels and cows and goats all sitting in the gardens because they couldn't go anywhere either."

Jan said it was all a bit of fun and was reassured by the pipe work which had been improved upon since the last major flood.

"They've done so much with the pipe work that everything gets away so much easier now," she said.

"It's really a lot about drainage because a lot of the floods and things we had before it was backed up and couldn't get away.

"Whereas now before it reaches the point where it's over the top of the drains there's a fair bit that can actually get through."

Jan and her husband don't have any preparation plans in place except for mowing the lawn and they certainly don't have plans to evacuate either.

"We won't be evacuating, we don't need to, if they were looking at 10m I would sort of say well let's see how we go," Jan said.

"We're out of the water line as far as I'm concerned, especially at 8.5 meters.

"We're happy, we're not going anywhere."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  wildweather

BREAKING: Rockhampton to cop biggest flood in 99 years

BREAKING: Rockhampton to cop biggest flood in 99 years

ROCKHAMPTON is set for a once-in-a-life-time epic flood in five days.

Rocky woman, 76, held against will in horror home invasion

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Police allege man, 22, was behind terrifying attack

LIVE COVERAGE: Key Rocky river smashes 1991 record

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres

MAJOR flood in a key river of the catchment smashes the 1991 record.

$50m mega project could have saved 1000 Rocky homes

Michelle Rudolph adds to the pile of flood damaged possessions she has cleared from under her Depot Hill house and around her yard as the flood waters recede. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Business leader calls for renewed conversation on controversial plan

Local Partners

Waraburra student leaders inducted

WARABURRA State School student leaders were inducted at a special parade in which the school learning community celebrated their roles.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

GKI Hideaway comes out on top after wild weather

Photos taken of Great Keppel Island show sand erosion on Putney Beach after Cyclone Debbie.

Debbie huffed and she puffed, but she couldn't blow this resort down

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Darker take on colourful teen heroes

Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Becky G in Power Rangers.

OUR movie reviewer gets nostalgic for the 90s with Power Rangers.

Lot 43 Foxglove Avenue, Forest Park

15 (Lot 43) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 43, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Best Value Home Site

9 (Lot 103) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 103 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $166,900

Lot 103 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,500m2 at only $166,900. Lot 103 has town water...

Views that will last a lifetime!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own ... $199,000

Always wanted to be the King & Queen of your very own castle? Here is your opportunity, never get built out, spectacular views, at the top of the hill, level home...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

For Sale Central Queensland Suburban Shopping Complex

37-39 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

Commercial The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops ... $845,000

The complex is a single level set of brick veneer attached shops that enjoys good exposure to passing traffic as well as offering 47 bitumen sealed car parks. It...

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Beachfront Acerage

412 Scenic Highway, Rosslyn 4703

Residential Land Where do you find a property like this? Approximately 18.5 acres overlooking ... $990,000

Where do you find a property like this? Approximately 18.5 acres overlooking Kemp Beach, just down the road from Rosslyn Bay Marina. * Approx 18.5 acres...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $175,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!