Depot Hill residents say it's not just them who will benefit

Depot Hill residents Andrea and Gavin Tynan want to see a levee bank .

STANDING next to flood markers at their front door, Andrea and Gavin Tynan said a levee would benefit more than just those in low-lying areas.

The Depot Hill residents threw their support behind the construction of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, saying the whole city would be better off.

Ms Tynan said it wasn't just those who had previously been flooded who should contribute to the levee.

"People have this idea that it's just to protect some houses and they bought in flood area, so bad luck," she said.

"I think people need to realise that it affects them directly and indirectly.

"Whether you get water through your house or whether you can't get your favourite loaf of bread because people have panic bought, it affects every resident of Rockhampton.

"If you live here, if you work here, a flood event affects you. You can't get away from that, you're paying the wages of the council people who are preparing and cleaning up after a flood event."

As well as damage to their home, Mr Tynan said there was a big impact on their family budget with each flood.

"It's all about taking furniture upstairs, we can't go to work, we're home trying to protect the house," he said.

Mr Tynan said there were other consequences for the flood-affected area.

"I don't think people have all the facts about what it's going to do," he said.

"It's not just about Depot Hill, it's about protecting local business here like Hasting Deering, which is a major employer."

The company had roughly 400 people out of action during the flood and lost between $5 million and $6 million.

"Council infrastructure like the South Rockhampton Treatment Plant all goes under water, you've got the local dog pound, Rockhampton Engineering, Smithy's Fabrications, Southside Holiday Village, motels and pubs up and down Gladstone Rd that get cut off by the diversion, it's not just about Depot Hill people."

