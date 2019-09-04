Depot Hill stabbing accused applies for bail

A MAN accused of stabbing another in the chest on Monday night has been refused bail.

Israel Hans Costelloe, 25, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today after being charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged Costelloe stabbed a 38-year-old male once in the chest.

Emergency services were called to an East St, Depot Hill, residence at 12.03am following reports of a disturbance and located the victim.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

According to police, the men were known to each other.

The court heard today Costelloe, if found guilty of the charge, would be in breach of a probation order handed down in the magistrates court in June.

After having his bail denied, Costelloe's matters were adjourned November 6.