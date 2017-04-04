'Hectic': Rocky flood victims not going anywhere

Leslie Hunt, Henry Keyworth and Mark Crager put out the crab pots as they brace for flood waters to inundate their Bolsover St home in Depot Hill.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

BORN with "webbed feet" and crab pot floats at the ready, Mark will make the most of whatever the Fitzroy throws at him.

The Depot Hill local has seen the river rise and fall six times, and always one of the first to go under since moving in to his Bolsover St home in 1991.

Braving the flood waters barefoot at his Bolsover St home yesterday, Mark's philosophy is simple.

Depot Hill resident Mark Crager prepares for the flood: Mark Crager is busy moving furniture and setting up crab pots in preparation for the floods. Video: Chloe Lyons.

"Once a swampy, always a swampy," he beamed.

Mark and his mates have been on the lookout for their neighbours, spending the last few days checking on houses before preparing their own.

"Yesterday was pretty hectic, moving all the furniture from our place over to me cousins place was virtually like shifting house," Mark said.

"And just getting stuff ready for when the water eventually comes up."

Mark said Ergon cut the power to the home on Monday, but he has plenty to keep the spirits high until the water subsides.

"They turned power off yesterday, and just waiting now its a matter of time we are waiting for the water to rise," he said.

"Then it's time to check the houses and take the boat out.

"She's all ready to go, fuelled up ready to go, just setting me crab pots here, keep the spirit happening.

"Hopefully we get a few crabs."

Undeterred by clocking up another flood, Mark says he is "here to stay".