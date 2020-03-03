Depth proves key as Aussies brace for Perry blow
CAPTAIN Meg Lanning says Australia can win a fifth Twenty20 World Cup even if Ellyse Perry is ruled out with injury.
The superstar all-rounder injured her hamstring in Monday's four-run win against New Zealand, which ensured the hosts qualified for the semi-finals.
But after being helped off the field in tears, it would take a near-miracle for Perry to recover in time for Sunday's MCG final if Australia qualify.
Watch every match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE & Ad-Break Free with FOX CRICKET on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >
"She's obviously been a massive part of our team and squad for a long time and you can't replace her," she said.
"We've got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup.
"You can't rely on one or two players and the same XI each game.
"I've got full confidence that any player who comes in can play a role and we're just going to have get through it."
Perry was already under an injury cloud in the lead-up to the do-or-die game after hurting her hip against Bangladesh last Thursday.
She passed a pre-game fitness test, taking her place in the team to hit a vital 21 before disaster struck during New Zealand's chase.
Perry also opened the bowling, sending down two overs but she injured her hamstring when returning a diving throw.
Australia join unbeaten India as semi-finalists from Group A.
Lanning's team will face South Africa or England in a semi-final clash at the SCG on Thursday.