Deputy Commissioner resigns after 40 years of service

Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing started in the police force in Ipswich in 1981. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing started in the police force in Ipswich in 1981. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times Sarah Harvey

AFTER four decades in the Queensland Police Service (QPS), Deputy Commissioner Brett Pointing has announced his retirement from the service.

As of today, Deputy Commissioner Pointing will be taking leave and then will be officially leaving QPS in March 2018.

Commissioner Ian Stewart has thanked him for his years of contribution to the service.

"Brett has been a valued member of the Executive Leadership Team as deputy commissioner for the past five years and I wish him all the very best for the future, wherever that may take him,” Commissioner Stewart said.

"Brett has taken on a number of significant portfolios over this time and has made a significant contribution to policing in Queensland.”

Deputy Commissioner Pointing said he had enjoyed a long policing career which included being stationed in Ipswich, Goondiwindi, Toowoomba, Roma, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast.

"It has been a wonderful career over 40 years,” Deputy Commissioner Pointing said.

"Thank you to all the people I have met in communities where I have worked.

"Thanks also to all the police I have worked with and my colleagues across government collaborating to make Queensland safe.”

Deputy Commissioner Pointing was one of the last police cadets to complete grade 11 and 12 at the police academy.

He comes from a family of law-enforcement, including his father (former Assistant Commissioner Laurie Pointing), uncle (former Superintendent Tom Pointing), and brothers (former Superintendent John Pointing and Superintendent Glen Pointing).

Just some of the Deputy Commissioner's career highlights include his role as District Officer on the Gold Coast from 2004 to 2007, as a disaster recovery coordinator for Bundaberg and the North Burnett in 2013 head of the Operation Resolute task force targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs from 2013 to 2015, and being the QPS champion for prevention and first response to domestic and family violence.

"I am grateful for the support I have received from Commissioners O'Sullivan, Atkinson and Stewart and look forward to seeing the QPS continue as the wonderful organisation it is,” Deputy Commissioner Pointing said.

"I'm now looking forward to spending the festive season with family and then seeking other professional and personal opportunities to contribute to the community.”