Deputy mayor announced for Rockhampton Regional Council

COUNCILLOR Neil Fisher has been appointed as Deputy Mayor following a Rockhampton Regional Council special council meeting tonight.

The meeting agenda states the deputy mayor acts for the mayor during the absence or temporary incapacity of the mayor or a vacancy in the office of mayor.

Councillor Fisher was nominated by Councillor Tony Williams, seconded by Councillor Ellen Smith and the motion was moved.

Speaking to the table, Cr Fisher humbly commended his opponent Gavin Shuker who stood up against him in the division, noting “he conducted himself very well”.

He thanked his community for instilling faith in him again.

Mayor Margaret Strelow congratulated Cr Fisher on the role.

“I look forward to what the whole team can do together, you have shown leadership in the last eight years and now you step up as deputy mayor,” she said.

Rockhampton region Airport, Water and Waste Chair Councillor Neil Fisher.

The first post-election meeting was not like any other.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the special council meeting was livestreamed as councillors and officers dialled in from their homes.

Mayor Margaret Strelow virtually welcomed everyone and noted this isn’t how meetings are usually held but it is “extraordinary times”.

She paid special mention to new councillors who were Division 7 Councillor Donna Kirkland and Division 1 Councillor Shane Latcham.

Cr Kirkland said a thank you to everyone who has supported her in the community, to Rockhampton Regional Council, her husband Brett and all of those working in the background during her campaigning.

She noted it was unprecedented times at the moment and as leaders council will step forward and move into recovery mode together to build a better place for everyone.

Cr Latcham echoed Cr Kirklands messages, thanking his supporters and family.

He also thanked the standing councillors for how welcoming they have been.

Returning councillors are Division 2 Councillor Neil Fisher, Division 3 Councillor Tony Williams, Division 4 Councillor Ellen Smith, Division 5 Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Division 6 Councillor Drew Wickerson.

Cr Rutherford was previously deputy mayor for the last term.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin after the virtual meeting, Cr Fisher was still celebrating.

He noted at the council table there were three former deputy mayors who have excelled in their roles and plans to live up to that standard.

“I will give that 110 per cent for the Rockhampton region,” he said.

“And as always happy to roll up my sleeves and keep that work ethic.”

He assured the community as we go through these tough times it’s important to stay strong.

Cr Fisher began his career with council in 2000, serving one term with Rockhampton City Council.

He returned in 2012 and this will be his third consecutive team.

He has been chair of of the Airport, Water and Waste Committee and involved with Fitzroy River Water.