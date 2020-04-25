Menu
Cr Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Airport. Photo Allan Reinikka
Deputy mayor says Virgin numbers ‘better than expected’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher says Virgin flights had been seeing “better than expected” passenger numbers this week, despite ­the airline entering voluntary ­administration.

On Tuesday, Virgin Australia informed the share market that Deloitte had been ­appointed administrators after Monday’s board meeting.

Cr Fisher, who oversees the city’s Airport Growth and Dev­elopment portfolio, said flights had been reaching about 60 per cent capacity.

“I was at the airport on Wednesday and there were two socially distanced buses there to pick up passengers from the Virgin flight,” he said.

“I have heard good reports from people who have travelled with Virgin for medical treatment. Virgin flight staff need to give themselves a pat on the back for the support and care they have shown.”

He said conversations with airport management had been happening daily and he was confident about how everything was coming together.

“Aviation is going to have a lot of work between now and six weeks,” he said.

“Rockhampton Airport will be no different to larger airports in the capital cities. We have got to work with how we can keep our business active and moving forward at the same time as the airlines rebuild their business.”

