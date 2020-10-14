Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

THE IMPACTS of Central Queensland’s thriving resource sector will this evening be showcased by the industry’s top official at a local jobs forum.

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt will front eager residents alongside Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to highlight mining’s latest projects and its proven economic benefits.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry – the host of tonight’s event – said the forum would provide greater clarity for the wider community.

“They’ve been having these mining forums right across the country and it’s just a good way to get the people in to talk about the resources sector and find out what’s going on.”

She said it also proved a valuable opportunity to further highlight the sector’s job market – one of the top 10 industries which employs thousands of locals annually.

Keith Pitt, Minister for Resources will speak with Rockhampton residents this evening.

“In Queensland, mining also employs over 65,000 people and it actually makes up about 13.8 per cent of the state’s GEP,” Mrs Landry added.

A cross-section of the community is also expected to descend on Wandal’s Rocky Sports Club as potential issues are also discussed.

“I think a lot of people are interested in what’s going on in the mining sector because it delivers such great contribution to this area,” she said.

Mrs Landry said it was an honour to host Deputy PM Minister McCormack and Minister Pitt.

“The resources sector in 2018-19 financial year paid $5.2 billion to the Queensland Government in royalties, which goes towards school hospitals and other services,” she said.

“It is very important to the future of the state, which is one of the reasons why I support it so much.”

EVENT DETAILS:

When: 5:30pm to 7:00pm, Wednesday 14 October 2020

Where: Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Road, Wandal

RSVP: By 3:00pm Monday 12 October using https://www.trybooking.com/BLZVP