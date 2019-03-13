Deputy PM says he will take a look convention centre project

MEETING TIME: KBSC board director Dan Curtis, Senator Matt Canavan, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, KBSC Manager Julie Strudwick, KBSC board director Sandra Byrt, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. INSET: An artists impressed of the proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub.

MEETING TIME: KBSC board director Dan Curtis, Senator Matt Canavan, Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll, KBSC Manager Julie Strudwick, KBSC board director Sandra Byrt, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. INSET: An artists impressed of the proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub. Vanessa Jarrett

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack had his honeymoon at Great Keppel Island back in 1986 and yesterday returned to the area for an important meeting.

He met with the Keppel Bay Sailing Club board of directors as they took him through the proposed development of the Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub.

Mr McCormack also spoke with local business owners in a meet and greet afterwards.

He said the meeting was fruitful and it stacks up well.

"We need to build tourism and infrastructure that will enhance the region,” he said.

"It's not always about capital cities or regional cities, but if we can build the sorts of tourism that is going to bring people to areas such as Yeppoon.”

The proposal includes a 1000-seat convention centre, accommodation, retail, sky walk link and parking.

"It provides not only tourism aspects but also conventions and conferences,” Mr McCormack said.

"It will attract more people and jobs other than holiday makers.

Mr McCormack noted how important tourism projects are and he commended KBSC on their work of the plans, the strategies, economics, visitor nights and jobs.

It has been estimated to deliver 71 direct full-time jobs and 113 indirect jobs during construction with 29 direct and 12 indirect full-time jobs once completed.

The project would also increase the visitor nights annually by 24,5000 and a boost of $8.2million to the economy.

"There is a lot of other competing interest and there is always is for federal funding,” he said.

"We will look at it along with all of the other worthwhile projects right around regional Queensland and the nation.

"I will look at that in the mix and see how it stacks up.”

He commended Capricornia MP Michelle Landry for hard work at always "champing at the bit” to get more funding for her electorate and thanked her, KBSC and Capricorn Enterprise's CEO Mary Carroll for sharing the project with him.

"I've only just seen so I can't throw my wholesome support behind it yet... it's a good project,” he said.

"We will crunch some numbers and look at it.