Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Deputy Premier Steven Miles.
Deputy Premier dons ‘must-have’ Rocky fashion accessory

Timothy Cox
26th Feb 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 10:00 PM
Deputy Premier Steven Miles wore what he called “the must-have fashion accessory of 2021” – a Beef Week tie – and posed for a photo with Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke in Queensland Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Miles spoke about his recent trip to Rockhampton, including his meeting with Beef Australia organisers.

“I would like to thank chairman Bryce Camm, vice-chairs Grant Cassidy and Russell Hughes, CEO Ian Mill, and the whole Beef Week team for their time and for my Beef 2021 tie.

“It is, indeed, the must-have fashion accessory of 2021,” he said.

He said that although Beef Week this May would be “a bit different” due to COVID-safe practices and a lack of international attendees, the event would still showcase the best the state’s plates has to offer.

“To all the steak lovers out there and in here, now is the time to plan your Beef Week activities,” Mr Miles said.

