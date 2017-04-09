30°
Deputy Premier to consider flood levee amidst disaster review

Chloe Lyons
| 9th Apr 2017 5:01 PM
(L-R) Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Deputy Premier of Queensland Jackie Trad talk to an Australian Defence Force member.
(L-R) Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Deputy Premier of Queensland Jackie Trad talk to an Australian Defence Force member. Chloe Lyons

AS A major review into Queensland emergency service's reponse during Tropical Cyclone Debbie begins, Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad visited Rockhampton to talk about her hopes for the region.

The review was announced by Emergency Services Minster Mark Ryan today and aims to discover if there's a lesson to be learnt from how the State handled the devastating weather event.

Emergency crews, community groups and military start the big clean up in Berserker after the flood.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Emergency crews, community groups and military start the big clean up in Berserker after the flood.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

Today speaking from a temporary flood barrier on Rodboro St, Berserker, Ms Trad expressed the heartbreak she feels watching Rockhampton pick-up the pieces of yet another major flood.

"I know this is something that has been occurring too frequently I think of late, almost every two years,” she said.

"We know as a government, as leaders we have a responsibility to do the hard work and look at ways we can further reduce the impact of constant flooding on this very important community and very important economy to Queensland.”

The conversation turned once again to the divisive South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which Ms Trad said was necessary to prevent the seemingly constant clean-ups.

"I know the flood levee is something that will mitigate the impacts of flooding on this important Queensland town,” she said.

"It's time for us to roll up our sleeves and work out a way to get it done.

The Australian Defence Force takes apart a flood barrier on Rodboro St, Berserker.
The Australian Defence Force takes apart a flood barrier on Rodboro St, Berserker. Chloe Lyons

"The flood levee is something Margaret (Strelow) and Bill Byrne particularly have raised with me even before the flooding event that we're in the midst of.”

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk both backed the plan during their visits last week, but Acting PM Barnaby Joyce remained non-committal pending further community consultation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie flood flood mitigation jackie trad mark ryan south rockhampton flood levee wild weather

