DESERT QUEEN: Rocky rider claims piece of Finke history

Rockhampton's Ellyse O'Connor on her way to winning the inaugural Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category in the 2018 Tatts Finke Desert Race. CONTRIBUTED

MOTOR SPORT: Her badly blistered hands are slowly healing but the memories of her first Tatts Finke Desert Race will live on for Ellyse O'Connor - and for good reason.

The Rockhampton rider etched her name into the history books by winning the inaugural Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category in the 2018 staging of the gruelling off-road challenge.

O'Connor overcame the blinding dust, testing terrain and a series of crashes to lead home the 15 female competitors and finish 291st in the 650-strong field of bikes.

Fellow Rocky riders Beau Dargel and Brodie Crane also shone on the Northern Territory circuit, finishing 11th and 15th respectively in the overall standings.

The iconic Finke Desert Race is recognised as one of the most difficult courses in one of the most remote places in the world and O'Connor said it certainly lived up to its reputation.

"It's definitely the hardest thing I've ever done,” the experienced motocross specialist said.

"Just to finish the race is a feat in itself. When I crossed the line and they told me I'd won (the female category) it was just amazing.

"I definitely went there wanting to be the fastest woman and to finish in the top 200.

"I really want to go back now and try to crack the 200, if not the 150. I know I can do it and next time around I'll be better prepared and know just what I'm in for.

"On the drive home I was thinking about all the little things I could do better, even though when I was racing I kept saying to myself that I never wanted to see that place again.”

O'Connor completed the 450km round trip from Alice Springs to the small Aputula (Finke) community in a time of three hours and 41 minutes on her Yamaha YZ250F.

The 29-year-old said she was not feeling overly confident after qualifying in 441st position.

"It's pretty intimidating starting 441 bikes deep and watching all those riders take off in front of you,” she said.

"We went out a week early and I completed the track once but it was totally different on race day.

"Nothing was the same, especially when the trucks and buggies go out first and rip it up.”

O'Connor's partner Aaron Hutton was her mechanic and had her bike in A1 working order the whole way. She made up about 150 positions on the first day but the trip home proved a real challenge.

She had several crashes and fatigue started to play a part.

"With about 50km to go I crashed again and I really struggled to keep going. I had trouble lifting the bike back up but the spectators along the track were urging me on and I managed to get the adrenaline going again,” O'Connor said.

"The most terrifying part was riding blind at really high speeds. There are 650 bikes on the track at once and in some spots you're doing 120km/h and you come into a cloud of dust and you have zero visibility.

"It is a real physical and mental battle, but in the latter stages it's more mental than anything. You have massive blisters on your hands, your nose is raw from where your goggles rub, your body is just so tired and you're riding through a blanket of dust and can't see what's in front of you.”

O'Connor said it was an incredible relief when she crossed the finish line.

She said despite having some body soreness immediately after the race, she had bounced back pretty well.

"The Finke Desert Race is different to anything I've ever done before.

"It's something I've always wanted to do and I'm just so happy to be able to say I've done it.

"It's certainly motivated me to do more off-road racing.”