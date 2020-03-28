Deserted polling stations “a bit surreal” says Uni student

Chris Norte votes in the local council election at Park Avenue State School

Chris Norte is pulling no punches when it comes to what he thinks about voting stations remaining open to the public in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s very stupid,” he said from the Park Avenue State School.

“You really can’t control people’s behaviour under these conditions and you don’t know if someone else is already sick.

“There are plenty of people who don’t have access to computers or Wi-fi for online voting.”

Mr Norte’s shifts working as a cook have dropped from 26 hours to only four a week, and his Digital Design studies are suffering as well.

“I’m not a stay-at-home and learn-from-a-textbook kind of person,” he said.

“When I’m at Uni, another student can say some little, random thing and it makes a light bulb go off in my head.

“I’m actually thinking about dropping out because I can’t concentrate and be creative on my own.”

Mr Norte had no idea who he was voting for in the local election but said he found the quiet polling centres “a bit weird”.

“Normally there’s all these people handing flyers out,” he said.

“This is just surreal.”