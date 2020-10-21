Design contractor revealed for Rockhampton Ring Road

HUNDREDS of jobs building the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road are a step closer to reality after the Department of Transport and Main Roads announced the project’s official designer today.

Jacobs SMEC Design Joint Venture was awarded the contract to conduct the detailed design work for the long-awaited Ring Road project.

TMR director-general Neil Scales said the Jacobs SMEC Design Joint Venture combined the capacity of both multinational engineering firms with other local design and environmental companies.

He said the contract award demonstrated the project was moving from the planning phase into the detailed design phase, which was expected to continue until the end of 2021.

Works on the Rockhampton Ring Road are proposed to take place from 2022 to 2026.

“This is a significant project with 17.4 kilometres of new road, including 6.5 kilometres of bridging, to be built through the Fitzroy River flood-plain,” Mr Scales said.

The Rockhampton Ring Road will bypass Rockhampton to the west.

“Detailed design for the Rockhampton Ring Road will be a challenge. A large part of the project footprint is in the Fitzroy River flood-plain.

“Jacobs SMEC Design Joint Venture will need to manage multiple interfaces with other highways, the local road network, private properties as well as ensuring connectivity to the city.”

The joint venture has strategies to involve other Rockhampton based companies in accordance with the Queensland Procurement Policy (2019), ensuring opportunities for local employment.

Mr Scales said the milestone was key to keeping Central Queensland moving efficiently.

“This project is providing jobs and income in Central Queensland, and supporting Rockhampton’s continued development as well as boosting productivity and fostering economic growth,” he said.

“Significant infrastructure projects like this improve road safety and support the region’s economy by improving freight efficiency, flood resilience and the capacity of the Bruce Highway.

“The Rockhampton Ring Road will also strengthen connectivity between key employment, leisure, tourism and residential growth areas of the city and the wider region.”

Additional project activities were continuing in step with the detailed design phase to further progress and keep stakeholders and the community informed.

“The important task of consulting with property owners impacted by land requirements within the project’s footprint is ongoing and we will continue to engage with the community throughout the development phase,” he said.

“As part of this next phase, community consultation will be undertaken on the detailed design throughout 2021.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said it was great news the Jacobs SMEC Design Joint Venture was announced as the design contractor for the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke was pleased to see the important project move forward.

“This is such an important project for Central Queensland and the people of Rockhampton, creating an estimated 780 jobs,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“I look forward to when shovels hit the ground.”

The Bruce Highway Rockhampton Ring Road is being funded on an 80:20 basis with the Australian Government contributing $800 million and the Queensland Government contributing $200 million.

This project forms part of the 15-year, Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, a $12.6 billion program of works to improve safety, flood resilience and capacity from Brisbane to Cairns.

The program was jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, with the Australian Government contributing $10 billion and the Queensland Government contributing $2.6 billion.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was also approached for comment.