Design plans unveiled for Bouldercombe motorsports precinct

Councillor Donna Kirkland, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher look at plans for the new motorsport precinct at Bouldercombe.

THE FIRST plans for the Bouldercombe Motorsport Precinct have been unveiled for public viewing.

The detailed designs incorporate tracks for a range of sports including a 3.1km circuit incorporating rallycross, drifting and 1/8 mile drag strip, road safety driving area, 1.3km kart circuit, a gymkhana area, dual mudsports figure eight tracks and BMX tracks.

There is also grandstands, clubhouses, storage and pit buildings.

A conditional contract has been entered into for a preferred site at 53199 Burnett Highway, Bouldercombe.

Detailed plans for the motorsport precinct.

The designs were completed by Driven International, which was awarded the contract in June.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow was “delighted” to unveil the plans and said the racetrack would be similar to popular Sandown racetrack in Victoria.

“We have a go kart track, the speed way track is the same size as the one we have now at the showgrounds and a smaller one inside and a whole range of motorsport activities,” she said.

Nearby residents have raised concerns over noise, sound and dust, and Cr Strelow said these had been heavily considered in the plans.

Cr Strelow said she spoke with local residents personally before the site was announced publicly.

The racetrack is being compared to Sandown in Victoria.

“The viewing banks have been established in all of the key locations and tiered seating will allow not only a great view for the audience, but provide protection for residents nearby as the main circuit and speedway is in a bowl,” she said.

“The bowl is about noise, we know any motorsport facility also needs to be kept as free of dust of possible and the engineers have designed for water collection on site and are also considering to bring water from a nearby site to bring councils piped water as well.

“Traffic is going to be of concern, there is a lot of onsite parking and the whole site has been designed when the one area is being used, then parking can spread over different areas.”

Consultation with the public community will now begin, with feedback open until August 24.

A timeline isn’t set yet as the project is still in the very early stages and it is yet to be determined how much the project will cost.

“I know there so much excitement and enthusiasm … this is a long-term project,” Cr Strelow said.

The plans include a 1.3km go kart track.

Council is requesting $5 million from State Government candidates to get started on the infrastructure.

“Then we will work with various sporting clubs to find funding for their particular piece of the puzzle,” she said.

The new precinct will help grow motorsports in the region and put Rockhampton on the map.

“I think motorsports have always been well supported here from the community members but we haven’t had the facilities,” Cr Strelow said.

“Rockynats just exposed the extraordinary enthusiasm for motorsports in our region and our drive catchment.”

Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher echoed the Mayor’s sentiments and was excited to see the addition of the driving track, which will be used for road safety training courses.

The driving training is aimed to be multiple tracks with various surfaces to prepare for hazardous situations such as a rain driving, skid control and hazard evasion techniques.

Plans for the motorsport precinct to be built at Bouldercombe.

Cr Fisher said he had a number of calls from parents who were eager to get their children in the programs.

As the father of a learner-driver himself, he said it was reassuring as a parent there wouldbe this facility.

It is also envisaged the development would attract people to move to the region.

“Just like fishermen are drawn close to the river or the water, this will attract motorsport people,” he said.

The town of Bouldercombe only has a service station after the pub closed down in October 2018. The motorsport facility could prompt further business opportunities.

“We will see that opportunity not just for the hotel to reopen, but other businesses associated with motorsport to base themselves there,” Cr Fisher said.

Mount Morgan and Gracemere will also experience the flow on effects in the community, Cr Fisher said.

“It’s not just putting bitumen on the ground and they will come, but it’s developing a whole precinct that is going to have flow on community positivities,” he said.

To provide feedback visit here.