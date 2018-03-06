Design ramps up safety fears

ACCIDENT RISK?: The ramp on Adelaide Park Rd that Vicki Malone says will be a danger for road users.

AN all-ability access ramp not far from a bend on Adelaide Park Rd in Yeppoon has Vicky Malone worried for the safety of her family and everyone who uses the busy road.

Vicky said she believed equal access for everyone was a right, not a privilege.

She also believed that just because something was compliant, it didn't mean it was a good choice.

"I use this road all the time and so do my family, and I have been watching as the ramp was constructed,” Vicky said.

"I can't believe the ramp has been built all the way to the white line of the driving lane, where it drops like a gutter.

"This leaves no room for driver error - cyclists will have to pull onto the road to get around it.

"And to make matters worse, the signage that has been erected protrudes, so it is the perfect trap for cyclists and motorbikes that are keeping well to the left of the driving lane.

"Parents with prams, cyclists and people using mobility scooters will have to go out onto a busy road to get around the ramp.”

Vicky said she had spoken to Livingstone Shire Council, which had since inspected the ramp.

"Council have told me the ramp is compliant,” she said.

"That's all well and good, but as far as I am concerned the ramp is dangerous.

"I am worried that someone is going to get seriously hurt due to the lack of common sense in the construction of something that was designed to keep people safe.

"To add to my concerns, it has been constructed far too close to a notoriously busy corner that people have a tendency to speed around.”

Vicki is now discussing the matter with the Department of Transport and Main Roads and a member of the local equity and access group in the hope of finding some resolution to what she sees as a major hazard.

Livingstone Shire Council did not offer any comment on the subject prior to the Capricorn Coast Mirror going to print, other than to confirm the access ramp had been co-funded by Livingstone Shire Council and a local business.

If you have a comment about the design of the access ramp on Adelaide Park Rd, please email mirror@capnews.com.