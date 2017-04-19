Rocky project urgently needed to save 1000 homes, 3000 jobs

Mapping of how much extra water, and where the extra water would go in a 9.59m flood without the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

DESIGNED to save 1000 homes and 3000 jobs, the South Rockhampton Flood Levee has been touted a "no brainer" by its strongest backers.

The divisive $60 million proposal has raised concerns since an 8.9m flood brought it back on the table.

Alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals exactly where will be protected and where potential flood water may rise once the $60 million project is constructed.

But questions remain on the lips of hesitant residents, not convinced the $60 million project is the solution to Rockhampton's ongoing flood devastation.

"What is the South Rockhampton Flood Levee?"

"What will it protect?"

"Where would the water go...can we trust the experts?"

Depot Hill, Rockhampton properties surrounded by water as the Fitzroy River floods. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111-flood-c43 Chris Ison

The Rockhampton Regional Council has assured it is a cost-effective option to flood-proof traditionally flood prone areas without inundating any areas which are currently dry.

As the conversation continues, RRC has done what words have struggled to, and clearly mapped out what exactly a South Rockhampton Flood Levee would look like.

Having suffered four disasters in just six years, the Rockhampton Regional Council continues to push for the project, which was backed by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as they visited in the midst of this month's floods.

On the ground, Rockhampton Region Division 6 councillor Drew Wickerson has started to doorknock this week to gauge the community's desire for a South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Popular Rocky leader's selfless act for elderly flood victim

Responsible for arguably Rockhampton's most flood-prone zone, Cr Wickerson believes Depot Hill residents are among the many Rockhampton residents who want to see this project forge ahead.

The project's number-one backer, mayor Margaret Strelow is determined to put her community's collective mind at ease.

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow:

AS we count the cost of Rockhampton Region's fourth disaster in six years, including damaged homes, washed out roads and loss of business, it is painfully clear that something more needs to be done.

How many times do we have to pick ourselves up before we realise we do not have to put our economy and our residents through this.

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee is an obvious step to mitigate the impacts of flooding from the Fitzroy River.

We have successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of the North Rockhampton Levee.

Now it's time to do the big one.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget .Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK09061616abudge

The State Government has indicated strong support and the Federal Government is willing to be persuaded.

We will be asking them to put their money where their mouth is to help us get this done so it's not our community that bears the burden.

There is a lot of chatter around about the levee - some of it's even correct - but for those who want to be sure of the facts, here they are.

