Designer loved clothing finds new home

FROM a vintage Gucci handbag to an old school denim jacket, the shelves of Once Loved clothing are piled at Lure Living.

A fashionable new dimension has been added to the local coffee haunt on Yeppoon's main beach that finds pre loved, quality items a new home.

Lure Living co-owner, Samantha Obrien, is overwhelmed with the response for Once Loved and can't wait to add something different to the area.

"We've had a great response and people are loving the fact that we are selling it through the shop as they get to have a coffee, some yummy lunch and pick out some vintage clothes all in one,” Samantha said.

"Between our friendship group we have swap dates of all the clothes we don't want any more, so why not bring it into the store?”

Lure Living is also highly conscious of their environmental footprint as they implement biodegradable cups, no plastic bags and have a discount for BYO takeaway cups.

Fashion is no exemption to this idea and Samantha explained the importance of recycling clothing too.

"Fashion is highly wasted as people wear something once and then never again. By having a place to sell this clothing we are helping with the waste on fast fashion and giving sellers a profit,” Samantha said.

"Local support is so important and we really need everyone to get behind it in our little town.”

This is not just for the ladies either, Samantha said they have received a lot of men's and teenage once loved clothing.

"There's heaps of guys out there who want to find something a little different too,” she said.

Stylist Penny Hunt, who is the fashion-mind behind celebrity outfits on Jennifer Hawkins and Cate Blanchett, will be at the opening to assist customers with any style tips and tricks.

Keep your eyes peeled on Lure Living social media sites for an opening day after they revamp the store to cater for the new venture.