Desperate Broncos turn to a Pom and a prodigy

Xavier Coates (left) and Broncos coach Anthony Seibold (right) are seen during Brisbane Broncos training at Clive Berghofer Field in Brisbane, Thursday, June 27, 2019. The Broncos are playing the Knights in their round 15 NRL clash in Newcastle on Saturday. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

There's a Pommy, a bloke who joined the club last week and a kid they're saying could be something special - can they save Brisbane's woeful season.

Seibold will put faith in more Baby Broncos at PointsBet Stadium with Xavier Coates, 18, and Herbie Farnworth, 19, to debut as wingers while Jake Turpin will replace the injured Anthony Milford (knee) at five-eighth.

Rookie prop Rhys Kennedy, recruited from Souths only last week, is the third new face as injuries and Origin commitments decimate a Broncos team struggling in 14th and confronting their worst season in 31 years.

Incredibly, five of Brisbane's seven-man backline - Coates, Farnworth, Turpin, Sean O'Sullivan and Gehamat Shibasaki - have played fewer than 10 NRL games.

Queensland under-18s flyer Coates is likened in style to Inglis with his height, speed and fend, while Englishman Farnworth is such an athletic specimen he was contracted to soccer giants Manchester United as a 10-year-old.

Makeshift halves Turpin and O'Sullivan have played just 11 top-grade games between them, but Boyd hit out at suggestions the battered Broncos are finals also-rans.

Farnworth joined Brisbane earlier this year. AAP Image/Josh Woning.

"We aren't giving up yet at all," said Boyd, who will return to fullback after last week's shift to five-eighth in Brisbane's 26-12 loss to Newcastle.

"There's been a lot of talk about individuals and the team and how we are going, but despite that, we are pretty upbeat considering our situation.

"It's really disappointing to lose 'Milf', but the guys still fit just have to get on with the job.

"Right now, we have to be consistent before we can even worry about the finals.

"We won three straight games earlier this season including beating the premiers (the Roosters), so we're not giving up."

Can the young fellas save Brisbane’s season. AAP Image/Darren England.

Coates made his international debut for Papua New Guinea last week, while Farnworth has been outstanding in the Intrust Super Cup this season, scoring 12 tries from 11 games for Norths Devils.

"Xavier and Herbie are very talented young guys," Boyd said.

"I saw them in our trial matches in pre-season, they are young but really athletic types ... tall, fast, strong.

"They haven't finished maturing yet either which is scary to think how good they can be in a year or two.

"We aren't short on talent at this club, they are so young, but if you are good enough you are old enough and I'm backing those guys to handle the pressure of NRL."

Underlining Brisbane's season of turbulence, Seibold has given club debuts to 10 players in 2019, including six NRL rookies - Pat Carrigan, Tom Dearden, Tom Flegler and now Kennedy, Coates and Farnworth.

Veteran back-rower Alex Glenn (knee) has been named to face the Sharks, adding experience to a starting pack containing Matt Lodge, Andrew McCullough, Payne Haas, Flegler and Tevita Pangai Jr.

Kennedy will debut off interchange on a bench comprising Carrigan, James Segeyaro and Shaun Fensom.