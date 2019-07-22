Desperate owner offers large reward for stolen struck

STOLEN: Between Friday and Monday, a white 2006 Volvo, loaded with equipment was stolen from a Dysart farm..

A $5000 reward has been offered to locate the thief who stole an unlocked flat bed truck, loaded with equipment from a commercial farm in Dysart over the weekend.

Police have confirmed the vehicle, which was parked on farmland at the time of the theft, had prominent signage on both sides of the vehicle, no registration plates, was not secured and keys were left inside the cabin.

In a desperate post to social media, Matt Bressington provided a detailed description of the vehicle, its cargo and in how to secure the hefty reward.

"We have had one of our support trucks stolen from a property in Dysart Central QLD, the truck is a 2006 FM12 Volvo flatbed, the vehicle is somewhat less common being 6x6 drive-train, the VIN number is YV2JN60E35A602709,” Mr Bressington said.

"There is approximately 120m of Mayhew Jr drill-pipe on the the back, some cattle fencing panels, and PQ tubes, barrel and back ends.

"We unfortunately don't hold much hope that the vehicle or equipment will be recovered but it would be greatly appreciated if you could all spread the word to your staff and people in the industry, there is a $5000 reward for any information that leads to a prosecution, who knows what may come of it.”

Queensland Police confirmed the theft occurred sometime between last Friday and Monday.

"Anyone who may have information about the current location of the stolen vehicle or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible,” the police spokesperson said.

"Police encourage all residents to never leave their unattended vehicles either unlocked or with keys present in the cabin. This is a situation which a car thief will never turn away from.

"Regardless of where you live, if you witness any suspicious behaviour please report the matter to police as soon as possible.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901406803