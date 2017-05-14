Desperate plea for help brings Rocky café a shock turnaround

GUTSY: Rebecca Doak's gutsy decision to ask customers for help is paying off for her cafe.

A CAFÉ owner's gutsy plea for help has brought a dramatic turnaround in her business' fortunes.

Good Company owner Rebecca Doak opened up about a series of uncontrollable events that had left her café struggling in a Facebook group where all Rockhampton's foodies congregate to lay bare their opinions on the city's restaurants, cafes, and eateries.

"Our business is in your hands!" she wrote. "We need customers!"

"We have always been a busy café that services the north side of Rockhampton but growing costs, a shortage of experienced staff and new cafes opening every other week is hurting our business.

"Please support our small business before it's too late."

Mrs Doak ran The Morning Bulletin through the events of the past six months that brought her café to the brink after eight years of trading.

ON THE UP: Rebecca Doak's cafe has suddenly turned around after she posted an honest account of her struggles on Facebook. Rebecca Doak

The café, suited to fine weather with most of its dining area outside, began to struggle when an unusually long and hot summer had customers looking for other in-door, air-conditioned options.

Rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie also delayed their recovery. The litany of new café's that have opened are also luring customers away.

But Mrs Doak said "one of our biggest hurdles" is a nightmare rise in electricity prices when Ergon changed upgraded her café from a small business tariff to a large business about two years ago.

Her electricity bill almost doubled from $1500 per month to $2500, with service fee increasing from $500 to $1500. Mrs Doak said Ergon classifies a business as small or large based on their electricity usage.

A pizza oven was pushing the café into the "large business" threshold, but Mrs Doak said she has since gotten rid of it.

But their electricity service fee has continued to rise to $2000, on top of $1000 in electricity, totalling $3000.

"It virtually happened overnight," she said. "We were on a $500 service fee, and then it went straight up to $1500, and now it's about $2000."

"What small business can jump over that? ... They are really not concerned one little bit."

She and her husband Andrew tried everything to kick-start the café from tweaking the menu to running promotions to putting out a range of specials, but it kept getting tougher.

"We were at that point where everything we were doing just wasn't enough," she said. "It's not an ultimatum. It just that we need that support from the community or we can't continue to operate.

"Rather than be one of those businesses that puts a sign on the door and says, 'sorry, we are closed', we wanted to put a call out and say, 'hey guys, if you want to stay here, come and help us'."

She was surprised by the outpouring of support on her post, but it is the influx of customers at the café this week that is turning around her fortunes.

"You do start to doubt yourself if your customer base is getting smaller and you think they you're doing the wrong thing," she said.

"It has helped a lot."

"It is traditionally a bit busier in the lead up to Mother's Day but it has been much busier this week."