Desperate plea: Popular Rocky club on brink of closure

Denise Robinson is appealing for others to volunteer with Rockhampton's Senior Citizen Club

In the 10 years since Gloria Robinson began helping Rockhampton’s senior citizens, the number of people enjoying Thursday meals has doubled, but the number of volunteers has halved.

Ms Robinson is concerned the Senior Citizens Club will close if it can’t find a new president and treasurer, and other administrative or cooking staff.

“We are looking for retired or semi-retired persons who would like to give back to the community and help with a very worthy cause,” she said.

After she moved to ­Bouldercombe in 1994, Ms Robinson sought something to occupy her time and ended up at Schotia Place in the city, where she cooks hundreds and hundreds of scones and pikelets every week.

The club nearly closed back in 2012 due to a lack of committee members so Ms Robinson offered to act as president for six months and she has been there ever since.

About 110 people from Blue Care Yeppoon, ­Bethesda and Benevolent homes, Centacare, the ­Cerebral Palsy Association and the Rockhampton ­Special School join on ­Thursdays for a chat and a meal.

For some of them, it is the only social occasion of the week.

“The cerebral palsy carers have told me there’s ­nowhere else in ­Rockhampton for them to go they feel accepted,” Ms Robinson said.

“And the Special School boys who help out serving the meals get that experience working with the public.”

At a cost of only six dollars, the morning tea and two-course meal menu is affordable, but it means volunteers start in the kitchens around four o’clock in the morning.

The club also provides musical entertainment.

“It’s been going for about 45 years and it would be a real shame if the club closed because we couldn’t find people to help us,” Ms Robinson said.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who can join us.”

The club’s phone number is 07 4936 8550.