Desperate plea to find Masada Iosefa’s beloved diary

Sister Sa Iosefa and friend Letitia Smith are looking for Masada Iosefa's diary

Sister Sa Iosefa and friend Letitia Smith are looking for Masada Iosefa's diary

Family and friends of Masada Iosefa have issued a desperate plea for the former NRL player’s diary.

Masada was tragically killed on January 25 in a quad bike accident in the Northern Territory, on the eve of his 33rd birthday.

Masada had a diary which he wrote in religiously and his family has put a call out looking for it.

They believe it went missing after he was in car accident in late 2020, and he got a lift with two young girls, who were strangers, and he left it in their car.

There had been a phone conversation and the girls were going to drop it off to him, but he wasn’t home.

“We are trying to locate his diary, his diary was a part of him, it is something we want to take back home for us,” his sister Sa Iosefa said.

Sa said Masada wasn’t one to verbalise his emotions, but he did it through words.

“His diary has all his experience, his life goals, his thoughts, his feelings,” she said.

“It’s just a way of him speaking to us through his diary.”

Former NRL star and Rockhampton youth worker Masada Iosefa was killed in a quad bike accident in January.

Masada told his family if something ever happened to him to give his diary to his Mum.

“My Mum is completely broken, I think for her to read what he has written would help her in some way,” Sa said.

“It’s her connection to her son.

“It is more for her we are trying to locate his diary.

“It’s closure and it was a part of him.

“It is us reading all of his experiences we never knew about, what he went through and how he got through things.”

The book has a brown hardcase cover, is smaller than an A4 and has around 200 to 300 pages.

The family is willing to offer a reward.

“We are willing to pay whatever for us to get that diary back, that’s how much it means to us,” Sa said.

“The diary is of great value to us, that’s what he left behind.

“We just urge whoever has it, it belong to his family.”