Desperate rescue of pet trapped 12ft underground

6th Aug 2017 1:59 PM
STUCK: Phat the cat was stranded in a storm water drain 12ft below the surface on a small ledge.
STUCK: Phat the cat was stranded in a storm water drain 12ft below the surface on a small ledge.

DISTRESSED cries echoed out of a small drain last week in Rockhampton and alarmed residents that something needed help.

The desperate whimpers belonged to a small seven-year-old black cat named Phat who had been missing for over a month.

At first, teenagers tried to coax Phat out of the drain with some treats but he wouldn't budge so RSPCA respondent Clare Gordon was called to take further action.

What seemed like a simple solution at first turned into a full search and rescue mission.

RESCUE MISSION: Phat the cat in the arms of his very relieved owner.
RESCUE MISSION: Phat the cat in the arms of his very relieved owner.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Rockhampton Regional council arrived to put their heads together and think of a way to set Phat free.

After an extensive search of the storm water system, Clare said rescuers opened a manhole in the middle of the road and located the cat 12ft below.

Phat was sitting on a small ledge over a fast running steam of water and rescuers said he looked extremely dehydrated and malnourished.

Rescuers thought quickly and created several interesting tactics to rescue Phat the cat but his interest was only on the corn meant sandwich used to entice him.

Finally rescuers managed to capture him in a net and brought him up to the safe arms of vet staff before his very relieved owner came to collect him.

cornmeat sandwich drain phat the cat rescue rrc rspca

