Desperate search for a 200-year-old Bible

SEARCHING: Gerri and Doug Kochel are desperately searching for their 200-year-old Bible.

THIRTEEN years ago, at an auction in Rockhampton, someone came away with a random collection of items sold in a lot.

Now there's a desperate search to find a 200-year-old Bible, an heirloom containing irreplaceable family history.

It was on November 13, 2004 when the items went under the hammer, unbeknownst to the their owners, former Mackay couple Gerri and Doug Kochel.

At the time, the couple were battling with their health and moved to Victoria putting their possessions into storage for six months.

"We paid our storage fees and let the company know we'd moved,” Mrs Kochel said.

"Then on November 8 I called to ask how much I needed to send to get our things sent down but they told me they'd sold it.

"We weren't given any reason and I was devastated. I didn't know what to do.”

Among the couple's possessions were wedding presents, linen, books, Mr Kochel's late mother's embroidery and the 200-year-old Bible.

"The front cover had come off and I was going to have it rebound in leather,” Mr Kochel said.

"It was stored in metal Telecom tin with handcrafted wadding and in the middle is all of the history of the family.”

With her husband seriously ill with brain cancer, Mrs Kochel says she is desperate to get it back for him.

"I'm willing to pay for it,” she said.

"It's no good to anyone else but our family.”

If anyone has information about the missing Bible, please contact The Morning Bulletin at tmbully@capnews.com.au or phone 49304284.