Desperate search for young girl missing from Gracemere

The young girl was last seen in Wandal yesterday morning

BREAKING: A DESPERATE search has been launched across the region after a young girl went missing from Rockhampton yesterday morning.

Police area appealing for public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old Gracemere girl last seen in Wandal at 8.45am.

She is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 160cm tall with a slim build, long black hair and was last seen wearing a blue, white and brown polo shirt, dark blue shorts and a black coat.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the 12-year-old girl, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.