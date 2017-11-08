Menu
Desperate Yeppoon owners' $2k plea to bring Cruiza home

WANT HIM HOME: Bronte and her partner Jarred are offering a $2000 reward to find their dog, Cruiza.
Shayla Bulloch
by

MONEY means nothing to Bronte Fielder if it means bringing her best friend home.

After her beloved bull arab, Cruiza, went missing last week, the 21-year-old Yeppoon woman is offering a staggering $2000 reward in her desperate search to be reunited.

 

Pure-bred bull Arab, Cruiza, has been missing since November 3.
When she discovered her dog was missing last Friday morning, Bronte thought he'd be venturing on their 50 acre property in Woodbury.

Even after six days without any trace of him, countless bush walks, flyer handouts and phone calls to neighbours, Bronte and her partner Jarred refuse to give up.

 

Jarred and Cruiza.
HELP FIND CRUIZA

  • Last seen early morning November 3
  • Gone from Druces Rd, Woodbury
  • 1.5 year old pure-bred bull arab
  • $2000 reward for whereabouts or safe return
  • NO questions asked

"He is a huge part of our life and we miss him more then words can explain...Cruiza means the world to us," she said.

Bronte and Jarred picked up a little 10-week-old Cruiza more than a year ago who grew into a "very smart dog" and was a part of their little family.

Although he is a pure-bred bull arab, Bronte said he was useless as a pigging dog and was never trained to hunt.

She said after three dogs had recently gone missing from her area, her suspicions had heightened.

"If he was really lost he would be at someone's house for food as he is very friendly and likes to play with other dogs," she said.

"We are hoping that if someone did have him or knew something about his whereabouts (the reward) would be enough for them to come forward no questions asked.

"We just want him home."

 

Bronte and Cruiza.
Bronte's missing dog Facebook post has received hundreds of shares from family and friends which administrator for Lost Pet Coordinator CQ, Loz, says is a crucial method to find lost pets.

"Sightings of pets and people keeping an eye out are crucial," she said.

"We have a pretty great community that works together."

Bronte and Jarred thanked the community for their help in searching for Cruiza and urged anyone who knows information to contact them on 0432 159 709.

