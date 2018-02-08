Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Despicable act: Hunt for CQ supervillian after minion heist

DESPICABLE ACT: Michelle McPherson beside the latest addition to the minion family days before he was snatched away.
DESPICABLE ACT: Michelle McPherson beside the latest addition to the minion family days before he was snatched away. Contributed
by Aden Stokes

WHILE many of us were out enjoying our Australia Day weekend, someone was concocting an evil plan to snatch away one of the beloved Blackwater minions.

Such a despicable act has been deemed unforgivable by many of Blackwater's residents.

The Blackwater minions "father'' Donald McPherson expressed his disappointment that someone out there wanted his latest minion more than them.

"I put the little guy out there on Australia Day and he disappeared the following Monday night," Mr McPherson said.

"I did say to my wife 'I don't expect him to stay long, I don't like the way I have him secured to the ground and I don't think he will last', and he didn't.

"He lasted four days, and then he was gone.

"I have got a better idea for his twin brother, so if they want the next one they will have to work hard for him."

 

Donald McPherson was greatly disappointed that his latest addition to the Blackwater minion family only lasted four days.
Donald McPherson was greatly disappointed that his latest addition to the Blackwater minion family only lasted four days. Contributed

The BMA coal mine operator said he came up with the idea of making a family of minions after driving home from a fishing trip in Far North Queensland.

"Me and my wife saw a little guy on the side of the road, way out in the middle of nowhere, and we pulled up, took a photo and had a laugh before we continued our trip home," he said.

"You see the signs saying survive the drive and pull over and take a rest, and that's what we did.

"It was fun to see and broke the boredom of the big open roads, so I thought 'I'm going to make one of them and put it around Blackwater'.

"I just want to give someone a laugh and put a smile on their face."

This isn't the first time the McPhersons have had people kidnapping and harming members of their minion family.

Around nine months ago someone stole the original member of the gang, but thankfully he turned up a few days later after a weekend of mischief.

"He was returned overnight three days later with three bullet holes in him, but at least he came back to us," Mr McPherson said.

Perhaps the little minion is off with Gru, proving they are the greatest villains in the world.

Topics:  blackwater cq crime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky hoon's candid confession: 'I'm a d---head'

Rocky hoon's candid confession: 'I'm a d---head'

Giobi Sydney Geiger had his licence back 3 days when he did a burnout in front of cops.

  • News

  • 8th Feb 2018 4:16 PM

CQ wedding team offers ultimate prize for deserving couple

Lilly & Lotus will be donating styling and florals similar to this wedding in the elopement.

We're giving them a chance to have nearly everything taken care of.

CQ player's home-town debut dream against Broncos

SPECIAL DAY: Theodore product Lachlan Norris will play in front of his home crowd when he comes off the bench for the Capras in Saturday's trial game against the Broncos.

13 new faces in Capras' line-up for trial game in Theodore

CQ artists take centre stage at new gallery exhibition

ART INTERVENTION: Local artists L-R Peta Lloyd, Carmen Beezley-Drake and Emma Ward are among a group of local artists who have been invited to curate an exhibition based on the Rockhampton Art Gallery's permanent collection.

Six CQ artists will help design a wall at Collection Intervention

Local Partners